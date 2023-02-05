Bitcoin & Polygon top trenders: Big Eyes Coin race past $22 million in presale

By EWN • 05 February 2023 • 11:30

Overview

The cryptocurrency market saw a slight dip in its market capitalization at the close of the week despite a steady performance at the outset of 2023. At the time of writing the global crypto market capitalization had dipped by 1.03% from $1.09 trillion to $1.08 trillion over the past 24 hours. And as far as the total crypto market volume is concerned in the 24 hours that had passed, it reported a 4.03% decrease to $60.57 billion.

Despite the bearish outlook as we enter February, experts suggest that the global crypto market is seeing an upward trajectory as 2023 progresses as investors look to rally ahead at the back of a nightmarish 2022. And as top currencies Bitcoin (BTC) and Polygon (MATIC), at the time of writing, had opened the day as top trenders as of the last 24 hours, new entry Big Eyes Coin (BIG) added on to its presale numbers.

Bitcoin: An empire rebuilding

Bitcoin (BTC), the emissary of cryptocurrency, continues to stand at the top of the crypto-food chain with a 42% dominance of the total market. Having posted a peak price of $67,000 towards the end of 2021, Bitcoin’s price plummeted to alarming levels following the crash of FTX in late 2022. However, Bitcoin is rebuilding and rebuilding fast, having seen a 39.64% rise in its price over the past 30-day period, which may very well mean that crypto is making a strong comeback.

Despite slipping by 1.20% to $23,538 in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin is still %2.22 higher compared to the week before and crypto experts suggest that it would hit $24,000 further towards February. At the time of writing Bitcoin held a market capitalization of $459 billion and had traded a volume of $29 billion in the past 24 hours.

Polygon: The Crypto Favourite

Trending at #2 at the time of writing, Polygon (MATIC) ranked 10th in the cryptocurrency charts, has been having quite a decent run in 2023, and is poised to remain bullish as suggested by experts. Despite MATIC seeing a dip of 3.46% to $1.19 in the 24 hours that preceded, it has seen its price surge by 47.93% during the past 30 days.

At the time of writing, Polygon had a market capitalisation of $10 billion with a trading volume of $630 million over the past 24 hours.

Polygon, which has been built to address Ethereum’s issues of scalability, faster transactions, and cheaper costs, is regarded as an ideal solution for the whole crypto community.

Big Eyes Coin, The Presale Dream

Launched in mid-2022, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is a full-on community-owned meme token with the express goal of shifting wealth into the Decentralised Finance (DeFi) ecosystem with a larger ambition of protecting an important part of the world’s ecosystem. Given its community-driven approach, Big Eyes wants to give more by building a blockchain ecosystem that self-propagates for Hyper-growth using NFTs to offer access to more content and events.

Since launching its presale and now in its 10th stage, Big Eyes Coin has raised over $22 million in presale tokens. The cat-based meme token that has been built on the Ethereum network is now on the course of having the most successful presale in two years. Big Eyes Coin’s Initial Coin Offering (ICOs), an advantageous avenue for the investor to acquire tokens at a discounted price would give early access to potentially high-growth tokens, as well as the option to become a member of the project’s community and decision-making process with 90% available at launch.

With its target of reaching $50 million in presale, Big Eyes Coin has also pledged allegiance to perform its duties to the environment. Big Eyes Coin plans to hold 5% of the total token supply to be donated to various ocean-saving charities giving it the potential of becoming the next generation of meme coins.

