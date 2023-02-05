By Imran Khan • 05 February 2023 • 14:46

BREAKING NEWS: Germany gathers hundreds of evidences linked to Russian war crimes in Ukraine.

Germany´s prosecutor general said on Sunday, February 5, that his office has hundreds of pieces of evidence pointing at Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Germany has announced that it has collected hundreds of pieces of evidence from Ukraine that show war crimes were conducted by Russian forces.

This announcement was made by the country’s prosecutor general Peter Frank who said, “At the moment we are focusing on mass killings in Bucha and attacks on Ukraine’s civil infrastructure,” as cited by France24.

The statement comes at a time when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the situation on its eastern frontlines is getting more intense, adding that more and more forces were being sent by Russia.

Frank is now calling for an international effort in order to fight for justice against crimes committed in Ukraine by Russian forces.

The prosecutor has also said that most of the evidence was collected after Ukrainian refugees were interviewed.

“The goal was now to prepare for a possible later court case – whether in Germany or with our foreign partners or an international court”, he said.

Germany´s prosecutor’s office has previously used a system of universal jurisdiction, which allows prosecuting of grave crimes in the country, regardless of where they took place.

This was first done to prosecute Syrians related to crimes committed during the civil war in the country.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.