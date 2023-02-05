By Imran Khan • 05 February 2023 • 15:33

Engine of Russian Azur Air flight carrying 321 passengers erupts into flames in Thailand. Photo by Nordroden Shuterstock.com

A flight from Thailand to Moscow was aborted after its engine erupted into flames while it was carrying 321 people onboard

The engine of a flight carrying 321 passengers in Thailand burst into flames, resulting in the cancellation of all flights.

As per authorities in the country, the incident took place on Saturday at 4.30 pm (local time) at Phuket airport, where the plane broke down while attempting to take off on the runway.

Airport management said that smoke was spotted coming out from the right-side engine of a twin-jet Boeing 767-300E.

After the pilot was informed about the fire, the flight was immediately aborted, as the plane was forced to a standstill.

Thai airport authorities said that the plane belonged to Azur Air, which had blocked the runway, stopping flights from taking off or landing.

About 47 flights were reported by the Bangkok Post, to have been affected by the incident, as repairs were made to the plane until 12.30 am (local time) on Sunday, February 5.

While the plane was being repaired, other flights had to be diverted to Krabi, Samui, and Suvarnabhumi airports, as per the airport management.

The flight had 12 crew members onboard, along with 309 passengers.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.