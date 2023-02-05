By Imran Khan • 05 February 2023 • 10:14

EU ban on diesel imports from Russia enters into force from today. Photo by StockLeb Shutterstock.com

The ban on the import of diesel and other oil derivatives into the EU from Russia enters into force this Sunday, February 5

After several sanctions were imposed on Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, the European Union (EU) ban on diesel and other oil derivatives imported from the country, now enters into force today.

This ban comes after previous sanctions were imposed on the import of coal and crude oil coming from Russia.

EU had previously imposed sanctions first in August 2022 on coal imports from Russia, followed in December by a ban on crude oil imported from the country.

But the ban on diesel has been the biggest challenge, as the fuel is used by nearly half of the cars in the EU and the majority of heavy and maritime transport and machinery.

“We expect to ensure sufficient alternative supplies, as it was done when similar sanctions were imposed in crude oil”, said Tim McPhie, European Commission Energy, as cited by La Vanguardia.

He added, “Brussels is confident that the transition period from when the sanctions were announced in June until February has been long enough to guarantee alternative supply chains and minimize the impact on global refined products markets”

Mcphie also said that “This would allow Russian refined products (and especially diesel) to flow to third countries if sold below the cap, limiting Russian revenue and preventing market shortage”.

“It will therefore also help address inflation and keep energy costs stable, just like crude oil.”

Last week President of the European Commission, Usrula Von der Leyen also stated that the energy revenues that the EU provided to Russia have been reduced to €160 million per day.

During a trip to Ukraine, Von der Leyen made a statement that said, “Our measures are hitting the core of the Russian economy”.

___________________________________________________________

