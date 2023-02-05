By Imran Khan • 05 February 2023 • 10:59

February´s snow moon to take over the sky tonight. Photo by Photooff Shutterstock.com

Sky gazers on Sunday, February 5 will get a chance to glimpse at the snow moon all around the world

People across the world will witness a spectacle in the sky tonight known as February´s snow moon, which will make its appearance in Europe at 7:28 pm local time.

The full moon during one of the coldest months of the year is known as the ‘snow moon’ and derives its name from Native American cultures.

As per CNN, this name varies across different tribes in the United States, as the “Comanche call it sleet moon, while the Lakota know it as cannapopa wi, which means when trees crack because of cold”.

Other tribes such as Kalapuya associated this month with hunger and lack of food and refer to this phenomenon as atchiulartadsh, or “out of food.”

Natives call it the snow moon as it is the time of the year when the maximum amount of snow accumulates in the regions, while some even call it the ‘hunger moon’.

According to NASA, “The moon will appear full from early Saturday morning through early Tuesday morning”.

Like all full moons, the snow moon will appear in the east and will be visible throughout the night.

