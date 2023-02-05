French Foreign Ministry reveals Macron called Putin at the request of Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

By Chris King • 05 February 2023 • 2:37

Image of French President Macron. Credit: Victor Joly/Shutterstock.com

At the request of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly called Vladimir Putin.

It was revealed during an interview with RTVI on Saturday, February 4, that French President Emmanuel Macron called Vladimir Putin at the request of Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was stated by Anne-Clair Legendre, the press secretary of the French Foreign Ministry. “French President Emmanuel Macron called Russian President Vladimir Putin basically at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and always in coordination with our allies to maintain a channel for dialogue”.

Legendre continued: “Why is he doing this? Because our assessment is very simple. We clearly see that today the conversation is carried out through weapons, and the time for negotiations has not yet come”.

“But, the moment will come when, given the support that we provide to Ukraine on the ground, the Ukrainians will decide that the time has come for negotiations in order to achieve the return of their territorial integrity and its sovereignty. That’s why we consider it useful to maintain this channel for dialogue”, she explained.

She added: “At the request of Zelenskyy, President Macron was able to discuss certain issues with President Putin, namely the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the safety of which continues to be of concern to us”, stressing that: “these contacts made it possible to send observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency there”.

The representative of the French Foreign Ministry stressed that France considered it important to keep the channel of dialogue open with Russia in order to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. “It is important that we keep this channel of communication open, and it is also important that we try to promote certain issues raised by the Ukrainian side”.

Asked when Macron expects to have a new telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin, she replied that she “does not know this” and recommended that the issue be addressed to the Elysee Palace.

Since the beginning of the Ukrainian conflict, Macron has repeatedly held telephone conversations with Putin. According to the French leader himself, the total duration of their conversations exceeded 100 hours, as reported by tass.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.