By Imran Khan • 05 February 2023 • 8:14

Girl killed in shark attack after she jumped to swim with dolphins. Photo by Andreas Wolochow Shutterstock.com

Authorities in Australia say a 16-year-old girl was mauled by a shark in a river after she jumped to swim with a pod of dolphins

A shark attack in Western Australia has killed a girl after she was mauled while swimming in Perth.

As per police reports, the incident took place in Swan River and the girl died after she suffered critical injuries during the attack.

Officials as per Reuters said that the victim was with her friends at the time of the incident and had jumped off her jet ski to swim with a pod of dolphins.

Local media said that so far, the authorities have not confirmed the species of shark that attacked her, but stated that people in the area are being urged to take extra caution around the river.

With over 100 different shark species in the waters of Western Australia and citing’s of bull sharks are common several kilometres upstream in rivers.

The state government that runs a dedicated shark response unit states that the number of shark attacks in the region is low.

The last reported fatal shark attack in the region took place in November 2021, after a 57-year-old man was killed by a great white shark near Perth´s Port beach.

___________________________________________________________

