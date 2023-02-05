Glass recycling containers in Benidorm set to have a new personalized image

The Councillor for the Environment, Monica Gomez, explained: “The new personalised image can now be seen on many of the glass recycling containers installed on public roads. This is a combined initiative in which the City Council and Ecovidrio, a non-profit entity, have collaborated.

“This initiative has reached 35 containers so far. The vinyl design signed by Malagon is based on Benidorm’s iconic skyline and constitutes one of the most recognizable images of Benidorm, in a visual game of skyscrapers and glass.”

Gomez highlighted that “year after year Benidorm is among the Spanish cities with the highest rates and volumes of glass recycling and also one of those with the highest percentages of containers per inhabitant.”

Last November the mayor, Toni Perez, collected the Green Flag Award, with which Ecovidrio annually distinguishes the municipalities that present the best recycling numbers during the summer season.