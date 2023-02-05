UPDATE: China 'reserves the right to take further action' after US shoots down 'spy balloon' Close
Help at Home has been a lifeline to many who have found themselves struggling

By Anna Ellis • 05 February 2023 • 14:00

Help at Home has been a lifeline to many who have found themselves struggling. Image: Help at Home.

The charity offers a wide range of services including respite care, companionship, befriending, shopping services, advice and guidance and help with transport needs just to name a few.

Help at Home can also provide mobility and rehabilitation equipment which is available for hire or for sale, ranging from hospital beds, wheelchairs, walking frames, commodes, and crutches to accessibility ramps.

In order to fund the charity, Help at Home have charity shops in Cabo Roig and Playa Flamenca.

They also rely on charity events. So why not head along to support them at their Valentine’s Day Charity Fair at the Milk & Honey Bar & Bistro, Flamenca Beach, Commercial Centre, in what promises to be a fun-packed day.

The Charity Fair is open from midday until 5:00.PM and will have over 30 stalls offering unique handmade products. From 2:00.PM you will be able to enjoy the fabulous voice of Melissa Fanning.

For more details on Help and Home and to find out more about what they do explore the website helpathomecb.com. For more information email [email protected] or call (+34) 965 328 794.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

