Help at Home has been a lifeline to many who have found themselves struggling

Help at Home can also provide mobility and rehabilitation equipment which is available for hire or for sale, ranging from hospital beds, wheelchairs, walking frames, commodes, and crutches to accessibility ramps.

In order to fund the charity, Help at Home have charity shops in Cabo Roig and Playa Flamenca.

They also rely on charity events. So why not head along to support them at their Valentine’s Day Charity Fair at the Milk & Honey Bar & Bistro, Flamenca Beach, Commercial Centre, in what promises to be a fun-packed day.

The Charity Fair is open from midday until 5:00.PM and will have over 30 stalls offering unique handmade products. From 2:00.PM you will be able to enjoy the fabulous voice of Melissa Fanning.

For more details on Help and Home and to find out more about what they do explore the website helpathomecb.com. For more information email [email protected] or call (+34) 965 328 794.