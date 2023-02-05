UPDATE: China 'reserves the right to take further action' after US shoots down 'spy balloon' Close
High-Level Meeting between Spain and Morocco consolidates new stage of bilateral relations

By Anna Ellis • 05 February 2023 • 15:31

The Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, holds a bilateral meeting with the Head of Government of the Kingdom of Morocco, Aziz Akhannouch. Image: Government of Spain.

The meeting took place between the two countries, in which 11 Spanish ministers and 13 Moroccan ministers took part on Thursday, February 2.

Sanchez highlighted achievements in four areas: “First, monitoring mechanisms have been adopted for the effective implementation of the agreements, noting the high level of compliance reached in the 16 points set out in last year’s Joint Declaration.”

“Second, Spain and Morocco have today agreed to move forward on migration issues from a constructive perspective, seeking to open up new channels for regular migration (such as circular migration projects).”

“Third, the President of the Government highlighted the impetus that both countries have given at this High-Level Meeting to a new advanced economic partnership. Spain wants to be a benchmark investor in Morocco. To this end, a financial protocol has been announced, endowed with up to €800 million, to promote investments in sectors such as railways, water, agri-food and tourism.”

“Finally, fourth, the two countries are today strengthening their cooperation in the fields of culture, education and vocational training and higher education. In this respect, several agreements have been signed that will allow the opening of bilingual sections and teaching centres.”

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

