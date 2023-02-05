Identity of ‘older lady’ who took Prince Harry’s virginity is revealed

By Chris King • 05 February 2023 • 0:44

Former Highgrove groom Sasha Walpole has been revealed as the ‘older lady’ who took Prince Harry’s virginity.

Sasha Walpole, a former Highgrove groom has today, Saturday, February 4, been revealed as the ‘older lady’ who took Prince Harry’s virginity. The Duke of Sussex mentioned in his recent book ‘Spare’ how the incident apparently occurred in a field behind a pub, but he refrained from identifying her.

The 40-year-old mother of two has been identified in a world exclusive by The Sun as the woman in question.

“I am the woman who took Harry’s virginity. It was ­literally wham-bam between two friends. The sex was passionate and sparky because we shouldn’t have been doing it. One thing just quickly led to another. We ended up on the floor”, she told the news outlet.

She recalled how their romp took place during the summer of 2001, on an evening in July while they were attending Sasha’s 19th birthday at the historic Vine Tree Inn in Norton, Wiltshire.

Their one-off booze-fuelled romp in the meadow behind the pub’s car park only last for five minutes Sasha admitted. It happened after they had earlier drank ten shots of bailey’s sambuca and tequila inside the pub.

In his memoir, Harry claimed that he was 17 at the time of losing his virginity, but Sasha told the newspaper that he was actually 16. The couple knew one another from Sasha’s time working at King Charles’ country retreat of Highgrove as a stable girl.

Recalling the moment, Sasha revealed: “We went outside and both climbed a three-bar fence to the field. We were quite drunk at this point. I gave Harry a cigarette. I lit mine and then his. We finished our cigarettes – Marlboro Lights – and it just happened. He started to kiss me”.

“He was wearing boxers. There was no chatting, no words. It was exciting that it was happening. It was exciting that it was happening the way it was. We were away for 15 minutes but the sex was about five minutes”, she continued.

Harry had to hide in a red phone box afterwards added Sasha. Eventually, he was collected by a royal protection officer after her friend Bryony drove him there in her blue-coloured Ford Fiesta.

In his book, the Duke of Sussex spoke about suffering a case of ‘tender penis’ after embarking on a 200-mile expedition to the North Pole. “I’d been horrified to discover that my nether regions were frostnipped as well, and while the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t”, he recalled.

Referencing this episode, Sasha commented: “In that case, Harry must have had an above-average problem with that, from what I can recollect. We didn’t set out to do it and it wasn’t pre-meditated. He was young. We had been purely friends and it was a little bit naughty, in the sense that it shouldn’t have been happening”.

“I remember I was wearing black trousers from New Look, with a fitted black top and black leather boots, and a wide multi-coloured belt with a pattern on the back. When I went back to the pub, I didn’t have my belt”, Sasha recollected.

She added: “It wasn’t Prince Harry to me. It was Harry, my friend – and something that got a little bit out of control. It just so happened that he was a Prince. Afterwards, I did grab his bum and gave him a slap. It was with one hand. He had a lovely peachy bum – but he was young”.

Now a digger driver, Sasha told The Sun that she was not expecting Harry’s disclosure in his memoir. “No one warned me about the night being included in the book – and Harry, or his people, could have found me to tell me if they had wanted to do so. I lead a peaceful life – I didn’t invite this”, she said.

