Madrid is the city with highest number of bookings for Valentine’s Day 2023

The Spanish company, eBooking, a leader in offering online tourist accommodation bookings, has analysed the national destinations preferred by couples to spend the night of Saint Valentine’s Day and the following weekend.

The company eBooking, which operates in 205 countries and has more than 380,000 accommodation references, places the Spanish capital in first place.

7.8 per cent of the bookings registered by eBooking are for accommodation in Madrid.

“The incredible gastronomy of the city, its good connection with the rest of the territory and the wide cultural offer, together with the multitude of romantic plans available – watching the sunset in the temple of Debod, a boat ride on the Retiro pond, a picnic in Casa de Campo, etc – have made Madrid this year the preferred destination for Valentine’s Day for many Spanish couples,” confirmed Toni Raurich, Director of eBooking.

In second place is Granada and the Alhambra, chosen by 3.8 per cent of couples, and in third place, with 3.7 per cent, Cordoba and its mosque, two very romantic and ideal destinations to discover on foot. Next comes Barcelona, by the sea, with 3.1 per cent, one of the most charming cities in the country.

The last place in the TOP 5 ranking is occupied by the city of Cadiz, with 2.3 per cent of bookings. The other five cities that complete the selection of Spanish destinations most booked by couples on eBooking are Valencia, Seville, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga and San Sebastian.

As for international destinations, Paris (3.1 per cent), London (1.9 per cent) and Venice (1.6 per cent) are, for the moment, the cities that have registered the most bookings by couples on eBooking.