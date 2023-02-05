More than 500 children show their talent in the Almeria Children’s Half Marathon

The first race at 5:00.PM began with the “chupetines” category. This was open to children born from 2021 to 2016. This race was followed by the under-10 categories, which include children born from 2015 to 2014. In addition, an inclusive race was held for runners from the Association of Children with Disabilities of Almeria (ANDA).

Later, the children of the under 12 and under 14 categories ran to the finish line to put an end to a Saturday full of sport, joy and health.

This was a solidarity event as 100 per cent of the proceeds from this children’s race will go to ANDA.

In addition, councillor Juanjo Segura handed out the prizes for the U-12 female category, which was won by Paula Martinez, followed by Martina Sierra and Aisa Diaz. In the men’s category, the winners were Jesus Velez, David Gonzalez and Serafín Sanchez. And in the U-14 category, the winners were Claudia Rubí, Macarena Sierra and Emma Quirelli. And in the men’s category, the top three finishers in the Children’s Half Marathon were Diego Martínez, Javier Carrique García and Antonio Ferrer.

Tomorrow, Sunday 5 February, the Half Marathon will take place, an event that will bring together 2,000 runners from 10:00 in the morning and, at the same time, the ‘Healthy Race’ will be held, with around 10 kilometres and a limit of 1,000 athletes.