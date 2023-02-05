By Imran Khan • 05 February 2023 • 16:28

Multiple avalanches kill 10 people in Austria and Switzerland. Photo by Marcus Placidus Shutterstock.com

Authorities in Austria and Switzerland say that ten people have been killed in several avalanches in the Alps

After the recent spell of intense snowfall in the Alps, at least 10 people have been reported dead in Austria and Switzerland during several avalanches.

According to the authorities in the region, tourists from Germany, China, and New Zealand were among the dead, after incidents of avalanches took place at different ski stations, as cited by the BBC.

A level four avalanche alert has been implemented in Austria, which is the second highest, following intense snow and high winds in the region.

But despite such warnings, ski stations in western Austria have been reported full, due to school holidays in the area.

The death of five people was announced by Austrian authorities on Sunday, February 5, which also included a 59-year-old man.

The body of a 62-year-old man who was cross-country skiing around the Hohe Aifner mountain was also found by rescue workers, along with his guide, who also is reported to have died.

Authorities also said that the bodies of a 17-year-old New Zealander, a 32-year-old Chinese, and a German, believed to be in his 50s, were also found in Austria.

Meanwhile, In Switzerland, the bodies of a 56-year-old woman and 52-year-old man were found in the southeast canton of Graubuenden on Saturday.

