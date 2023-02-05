UPDATE: China 'reserves the right to take further action' after US shoots down 'spy balloon' Close
By Anna Ellis • 05 February 2023 • 17:22

Murcia renews the European Solidarity Corps Quality Label. Image: Casablanca Stock / Shutterstock.com.

Young people between 18 and 30 years old who are registered in the municipality will be able to volunteer or carry out work experience in Europe through the European Solidarity Corps.

“Thanks to the renewal of the European Solidarity Corps Quality Seal, young people between 18 and 30 years old who are registered in the municipality will be able to participate in European volunteer projects, solidarity projects and professional internships”, explained Councillor, Teresa Franco.

“The European Solidarity Corps is a programme aimed at increasing the participation of young people and organisations in solidarity activities, especially volunteering, as tools for strengthening cohesion, democracy, European identity and active citizenship in the European Union and beyond.”

“In addition, the City Council plans to plan and implement a promotional campaign, which will initially last for two months, to provide the necessary tools to young people in Murcia who wish to participate in this type of project.”

Information can be found on the website www.informajoven.org or by calling (+34) 968 23 15 89.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

