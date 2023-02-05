Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues upward strides as SONM (SNM) and Serum (SRM) Lose Out

By EWN • 05 February 2023 • 10:30

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), SONM [ERC20] (SNM), and Serum (SRM) are three tokens that can cause a shift in your portfolio if you invest wisely. In the next 24 hours, Orbeon Protocol will be wrapping up its ICO campaigns, with plans to enlist the token on major decentralised exchanges. However, the duo of SONM [ERC20] (SNM) and Serum (SRM) have lost a significant portion of their values.

Read on to find out the latest updates regarding these three tokens.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues to surge

With its presale stage 6 starting soon, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) continues to gather massive momentum, offering token holders up to 1400% ROI. The presale, which started in stage one at a price point of $0.004, is now trading for $0.06. Moreso, the team invites interested members of the public to take advantage of the growing popularity of the Protocol. The team even offers a 10% deposit bonus for anyone who purchases $ORBN between now and the end of the presale.

$ORBN is the native token and primary currency of the Orbeon Protocol ecosystem. Token holders are guaranteed massive benefits, including staking bonuses and rewards, discounts on trading and transaction fees, and priority access to upcoming funding rounds. Other benefits include access to exclusive investor groups and governance and voting rights.

If this is your first time hearing about the platform, Orbeon Protocol is the world’s first decentralised launchpad and crowdfunding platform. It lets investors to fractionally invest in early-stage businesses using equity-backed NFTs. Startups in need of funding can use the Protocol to raise funds to grow their business.

Is SONM (SNM) a pump or dump coin?

With SONM (SNM) losing about 3.26% in the last 24 hours of trading, investors, traders, and crypto enthusiasts are beginning to wonder whether the project is a pump or dump. If the developmental team fails to revive the fortunes of the token, the project is bound to lose a sizable number of investors. Experts say that the performance of SONM (SNM) is tied to the performance of Bitcoin; meaning, if Bitcoin rises, SNM will also rise.

SONM (SNM) is a decentralised project that provides cloud services based on distributed customer level hardware including PCs, mining equipment, and servers. SNM is the primary currency of the Sony computing power marketplace. Token holders have access to all the resources provided by Sonm.

According to Coinmarketcap, SONM (SNM) trades for $0.149950 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $89,231.14 USD.

Bear Market: What’s next for Serum (SRM)?

Serum (SRM) is down by 4.06% in the last 24 hours. Token holders have suffered massive losses as the bear market rages on. SRM is the native token of the Serum ecosystem, a project that brings unprecedented speed and low transaction costs to decentralised finance (DeFi). With SRM in your portfolio, you have both governance and voting rights as far as the structure of the project is concerned. Serum (SRM) is available on a number of popular exchanges, including Binance, BingX, Bybit, OKX, and Bitrue.

Investors are already thinking of dumping the project for a viable one like Orbeon Protocol. Experts predict that Orbeon Protocol will surge by 1000% at the end of the presale stage 4. Serum (SRM) investors will join a wide range of benefits for choosing to pitch their tents with Orbeon Protocol. At press time, Serum (SRM) trades for $0.411860 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $131,588,368 USD.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido