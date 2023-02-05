By Imran Khan • 05 February 2023 • 9:01

Over 23 dead after wildfires engulf forests in Chile. Photo by Toa55 Shutterstock.com

The government in Chile extends emergency orders after dozens of wildfires claim at least 23 lives in the region and injures over 979

Wildfires in Chile have killed at least 23 people after dozens of incidents were reported across the forests of the country.

At least 1,100 people have taken refuge in shelters as the authorities report that 979 people have also been injured during the raging fires.

Authorities have now extended emergency orders to other regions that have been affected, as the fire grows, while the extreme summer heat has complicated the efforts to control it.

Earlier emergency orders were issued for the regions of Biobio and Nuble, which are located in the center of the country´s Pacific coastline. These orders were then extended to the southern region of Araucania.

“Weather conditions have made it very difficult to put out (the fires) that are spreading and the emergency is getting worse”, said Carolina Toha, Interior Minister Carolina Toha, as cited by Reuters.

She continued, “We need to reverse that curve”, adding that 76 more incidents of fires were reported on Friday, February 3.

Officials then reported 16 more fires on Saturday, February 4, as the authorities reported temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in the region.

The areas that have been put under the emergency are sparsely populated where several farms are located. Locals in the region cultivate grapes, apples, and berries for export, while the remaining area is forest land.

Chilean authorities have said that the government of Spain, the United States, Argentina, Ecuador, Brazil, and Venezuela have now offered to help control the fire. Planes including firefighters from these countries will now be sent to Chile.

