Paradores, Spain’s state-run network of luxury hotels, offers top stays

By Anna Ellis • 05 February 2023 • 16:26

Parador Almagro 167 Exterior Architecture. Image: Spanish Government / Tourism.

Paradores are extending its nature-based project, Nature for the Senses “Naturaleza para los Sentidos” to include Parador Almagro and Parador Manzanares, both located in La Mancha.

The project aims to revitalise rural areas and amplify opportunities for sustainable development, as well as promote economic and social growth in surrounding areas, giving travellers the opportunity to discover the local traditions, culture and environmental diversity.

A number of experiences have been made available at both Paradors including a workshop on how to cultivate pistachios and olives and uncover their health benefits, a visit to an eco-friendly farm, home of the Castilian black hen which is currently in danger of extinction, and a wine tour that highlights the link between the product and nature and includes a tasting of artisan wines and regional tapas.

The nature-based project has already supported the introduction of activities at the Parador Cangas de Onís, Bielsa, Villafranca del Bierzo, Gredos and Mazagón, each offering a unique range of activities.

For more information CLICK HERE or head to paradores.es.

