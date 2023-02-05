By Imran Khan • 05 February 2023 • 13:58

Police finds 37-year-old twins dead at house party. Photo by Min Jing Shutterstock.com

Authorities in Northern Ireland are investigating a case involving the death of twin brother and sister Stevie and Claire O’Neill who were found dead at a house party

Police in Northern Ireland is investigating a case after 37-year-old twin brother and sister were discovered at a house party in Belfast.

As per local reports, two other males were also present at the scene and they were rushed to the hospital by the emergency services.

Authorities have said that a man in his forties has been arrested, as the investigations continue surrounding the sudden death of the twins.

An official confirmation on the cause of death is yet to be provided by the Police.

As per local reports cited in the Independent, the police had visited the house of Claire on the night of their death, where a party was taking place, but left shortly.

Officers were then reported in the area at 2.45 am on Saturday, February 4, as the bodies of the twins were discovered.

Locals suggested that there were at least nine police rapid response and emergency vehicles outside the house.

Claire was a mother of three and is reported to be a well-known figure in her area of Annadale Crescent, while Stevie was a father of one, and had visited his twin sister on Friday evening.

