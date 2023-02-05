Pressure mounts on Jurgen Klopp as Wolves thrash Liverpool at Molineux

By Chris King • 05 February 2023 • 1:25

Image of Jurgen Klopp celebrating after Liverpool Champions League win in 2019. Credit: Cosmin Iftode/Shutterstock.com

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is under pressure to turn his side’s fortunes around after another 3-0 defeat, this time at Wolves.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is a manager under pressure this evening, Saturday, February 4, after his side crashed to yet another defeat. A 3-0 win for Wolves at Molineux lifted the Midlands strugglers out of the relegation zone and into 15th place.

Meanwhile, the team that lit up the Premier League just a couple of seasons ago with their free-scoring style of play, find themselves languishing in 10th spot in the table. Klopp’s men have mustered just one solitary goal in their last 360 minutes of play in the league.

An own goal from Joel Matip after only five minutes put the home side ahead. A fierce cross from Hwang Hee-chan deflected off the defender and into the net beyond Alisson.

Just seven minutes later, Craig Dawson netted his first goal on his debut for Wolves. Klopp will not have been happy with the way his defence conceded this second goal. They completely failed to clear the ball in the box, allowing the former West Ham player to smash the ball into the net.

Wolves captain Ruben Neves sealed the win after 71 minutes for a very happy Julen Lopetegui, leaving the Wolves faithful taunting Klopp with chants of ‘you’re getting sacked in the morning’.

It is still January and Liverpool have already conceded as many goals as they did in the whole of last season. Not only are the strikers failing to score but the defence has become uncharacteristically leaky.

“We caused the misery with the first 12 minutes. It cannot happen. In a game like this, it is not allowed. You can criticise and judge us and you are probably right because those 12 minutes are not allowed”, complained a very frustrated-looking Klopp in his post-match interview, as reported by skysports.com.

