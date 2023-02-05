Teulada now has a doggy park ideal for you and your furry friend

This new recreational area is located on a municipally-owned plot of land next to Teulada Secondary School and had an overall budget of €39,970.33.

This project has fulfilled its objectives of adapting an area suitable for the recreation of dogs, adapting part of the plot and the accesses to it; has also made functional, endowment, aesthetic and landscaping improvements; as well as the installation of agility elements, benches, litter bins, etc.

The Councillor for Animal Welfare, Sara Richardson, said she was “delighted that we now have a park in Teulada where dogs can safely exercise and socialise off leash in a natural environment as it’s so important for their health and well-being. It’s wonderful to see so many dogs already enjoying the new facility.”

The Mayor of Teulada Moraira, Raul Llobell, confirmed: “This project was a much-needed service and one that was in great demand by the public, and now it is a reality: the town of Teulada has a new dog park which, together with the one in the town of Moraira, make up two essential public services for the animal welfare of our municipality.”