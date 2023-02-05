UPDATE: China 'reserves the right to take further action' after US shoots down 'spy balloon' Close
By Anna Ellis • 05 February 2023 • 15:50

Teulada now has a doggy park ideal for you and your furry friend. Image: Teulada City Council.

Animal lovers in Teulada will be pleased to hear the City Council have now inaugurated the new Pinar del Pla dog park.

 This new recreational area is located on a municipally-owned plot of land next to Teulada Secondary School and had an overall budget of €39,970.33.

This project has fulfilled its objectives of adapting an area suitable for the recreation of dogs, adapting part of the plot and the accesses to it; has also made functional, endowment, aesthetic and landscaping improvements; as well as the installation of agility elements, benches, litter bins, etc.

The Councillor for Animal Welfare, Sara Richardson, said she was “delighted that we now have a park in Teulada where dogs can safely exercise and socialise off leash in a natural environment as it’s so important for their health and well-being. It’s wonderful to see so many dogs already enjoying the new facility.”

The Mayor of Teulada Moraira, Raul Llobell, confirmed: “This project was a much-needed service and one that was in great demand by the public, and now it is a reality: the town of Teulada has a new dog park which, together with the one in the town of Moraira, make up two essential public services for the animal welfare of our municipality.”

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

