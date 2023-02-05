UPDATE: China 'reserves the right to take further action' after US shoots down 'spy balloon' Close
The Great Hotels ‘Ciudad de Almería’ set to open soon

By Anna Ellis • 05 February 2023 • 17:47

The Great Hotels 'Ciudad de Almería' set to open soon. Image: Boyloso / Shutterstock.com.

It is the former NH, located opposite the Intermodal Station, which will soon reopen under the Great Hotels chain with the intention of becoming one of the hotel complexes of reference.

The facilities are undergoing an in-depth refurbishment.

The reopening date is not yet official. Although there was speculation that it would be in March, the owner prefers to say that it will be “soon.”

In the last few weeks, the hotel’s name and the chain’s logo have been installed on the façade of the hotel. Inside, work has been going on for several months to modernise the facilities and repair damage to the water pumps and air conditioning, as well as the installation of new boilers and a communications centre, among many other repairs.

Similarly, the ground floor of the hotel has undergone an extensive refurbishment to bring it up to date.

For its imminent reopening, the Great Hotels ‘Ciudad de Almería’ will have a staff of around twenty workers, which will increase as demand grows and the hotel incorporates new services for the client. The owner is clear that he wants a “very professional” staff to give the best treatment.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

