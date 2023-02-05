The Great Hotels ‘Ciudad de Almería’ set to open soon

The facilities are undergoing an in-depth refurbishment.

The reopening date is not yet official. Although there was speculation that it would be in March, the owner prefers to say that it will be “soon.”

In the last few weeks, the hotel’s name and the chain’s logo have been installed on the façade of the hotel. Inside, work has been going on for several months to modernise the facilities and repair damage to the water pumps and air conditioning, as well as the installation of new boilers and a communications centre, among many other repairs.

Similarly, the ground floor of the hotel has undergone an extensive refurbishment to bring it up to date.

For its imminent reopening, the Great Hotels ‘Ciudad de Almería’ will have a staff of around twenty workers, which will increase as demand grows and the hotel incorporates new services for the client. The owner is clear that he wants a “very professional” staff to give the best treatment.