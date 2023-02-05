UPDATE: China 'reserves the right to take further action' after US shoots down 'spy balloon' Close
Torrevieja to plant over 800 trees in preparation for National Tree Day on July 30

By Anna Ellis • 05 February 2023 • 14:17

Torrevieja to plant over 800 trees in preparation for National Tree Day on July 30. Image: Torrevieja City Council.

More than 600 pupils from local schools will take part in the environmental reforestation activity after receiving various informative talks on the importance of ecological regeneration and the planting criteria.

A total of 800 plants for 2.5 hectares will be planted by the pupils from the 14 local schools in a very important area of the Natural Park with native species such as kermes oak, mastic, taray, lavender, juniper, black hawthorn, palmetto, santolina, Aleppo pine, aladierno, rosemary and carob.

The mayor, Eduardo Dolon, has stressed the importance of carrying out this type of activity aimed at young people so that they are aware of the environmental values that the new generations should have and see first-hand how to reforest spaces and green areas of the municipality.

The mayor also indicated that these actions with all schools in Torrevieja will have continuity so that every year they are carried out and the local children have the opportunity to plant at least one tree.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

