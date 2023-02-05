Torrevieja to plant over 800 trees in preparation for National Tree Day on July 30

A total of 800 plants for 2.5 hectares will be planted by the pupils from the 14 local schools in a very important area of the Natural Park with native species such as kermes oak, mastic, taray, lavender, juniper, black hawthorn, palmetto, santolina, Aleppo pine, aladierno, rosemary and carob.

The mayor, Eduardo Dolon, has stressed the importance of carrying out this type of activity aimed at young people so that they are aware of the environmental values that the new generations should have and see first-hand how to reforest spaces and green areas of the municipality.

The mayor also indicated that these actions with all schools in Torrevieja will have continuity so that every year they are carried out and the local children have the opportunity to plant at least one tree.