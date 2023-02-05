By Imran Khan • 05 February 2023 • 16:08

UK to face its largest healthcare strike over wages. Photo by Matthew Troke Shutterstock.com

Thousands of healthcare workers in the UK plan their largest strike on Monday, February 6, as a dispute over wages continues

Nurses and ambulance workers in the UK will stage their biggest strike yet, as tens of thousands of healthcare workers will stage a joint walkout, over the dispute related to wages.

Until now nurses and ambulance workers have been planning separate strikes since the protests began last year. But on Monday, both will be staging a joint protest, which will further disrupt the already strained healthcare system in the country.

As per Stephen Powis, cited by Reuters, this strike “would most probably be the most disruptive so far”.

He also added that further on Thursday, physiotherapists in the country will also be staging a walkout.

Over 500,000 civil workers have been staging protests since the summer of 2022, as they demand a pay rise that is proportional to the inflation in the country, which has been the highest in four decades.

But the government has been stating that the rise in pay will further result in increasing inflation and also make interest rates and mortgage payments go up.

