Vilamuseu updates its public prices to take a step forward as a social museum

By Anna Ellis • 05 February 2023 • 14:56

Vilamuseu updates its public prices to take a step forward as a social museum. Image: Vilajoiosa City Council.

The change in prices takes into account the current nature of visits to the municipal museum in Vilajoiosa and aims to facilitate access to the museum for a greater number of people.

One of the main changes is free admission until the age of 18 for all people and until the age of 25 if you can prove you are a student. With this, the museum strengthens its educational, cultural and leisure activities for young people, a public that has been growing significantly in the museum in recent years.

Another of the main novelties of the new Ordinance is the annual pass for only €5, which also includes attendance to two guided visits.

With this, the Department of Historical Heritage seeks to encourage the public, especially the local public (local and regional), to repeat visits and access the museum whenever they want, even if it is just to see a single piece, to enjoy an exhibition without haste and in parts, or perhaps to be inspired.

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

