Almeria set to promote its products and countryside excellence in Berlin

Almeria will return once again with the enthusiasm of the Almeria countryside to show the potential of the province as a world agricultural leader.

More than 2,300 exhibitors from countries all over the world will share their latest innovations and trends in a sector in which Almeria plays a key role.

The Deputy for Agri-Food Promotion, Maria Luisa Cruz, highlighted “the enthusiasm of the Almeria sector is ready to participate in the new edition of Fruit Logistica to continue being one of the main references worldwide in the agri-food industry.”

“Almeria is synonymous with maximum excellence when it comes to agriculture and we are internationally recognised for this.”

She added: “Companies and institutions are working hand in hand to promote our agriculture so that it can consolidate its leadership and continue to grow.”