Andrew Tate to set up $100 million charity for falsely accused men

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 February 2023 • 16:22

Andrew Tate - Image LCV / Shgutterstock.com

The misogynist influencer Andrew Tate has said that he is going to set up a $100 million charity to assist falsely accused men.

Tate, whose claim was reported by Insider on Monday, February 6, has continued to argue his innocence on human trafficking and sexual assault charges despite judges in Romania extending his detention whilst police investigations continue.

I updated my will from prison. I will be donating 100 million to start a charity to protect men from false accusations. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 5, 2023

Tate, who was arrested along with his brother Tristan and two woman, has also claimed that that someone is trying to kill him, as her has the police of trying to break him mentally by keeping him imprisoned.

They're trying to decimate my physical prowess But make no mistake, I train daily for the final showdown. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 6, 2023

Tate has said that he has updated his will and that he had included the funds to start the charity to help men that have been falsely accused, although it is not known whether he has access to a phone or whether a member of his team is putting out the tweets on his behalf.

Tate, who is being held on suspicion of creating “an organised crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing, and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content”, claims to be worth more than $300 million.

Following some suggestions that he may take the same path as people convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, Tate has tweeted: “I would never kill myself.”

The former kickboxer has in the past suggested someone is out to kill him having tweeted on November 21 “The matrix will attempt to kill me soon. I would never, ever, kill myself.”

That was followed up on December 14 with a tweet saying: “If they kill me I love you all” and later that day: “Soon they will try and kill me”

The Matrix is said to be a conspiracy theory held by Tate, that “systems are being created by society that are deliberately designed to enslave.”

The Los Angeles Times has suggested that Tate moved to Romania in 20917 given the relaxed sexual assault laws and has spoken many times that women “belong to the man” and that they are “failing” at their roles of being housekeepers and child bearers.”

Andrew Tate has made no bones about his being a misogynist, but whether he has $100 million to set up a charity for falsely accused men is yet to be proven.

