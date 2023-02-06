Aptos (APT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) pump during Bitcoin (BTC) resurgence

By EWN • 06 February 2023 • 10:30

The recent surge in Bitcoin (BTC) prices has been accompanied by a significant increase in the value of some alternative currencies, such as Aptos (APT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). This article examines why investors are rushing to the Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale following 6000% gains and how the Aptos (APT) token has responded to the increased attention.

Aptos (APT)

Aptos (APT) is a new blockchain platform designed to enable decentralised applications, smart contracts, and digital assets. But unlike other platforms, Aptos (APT) is able to process 150,000 transactions per second and offers low transaction costs.

Aptos (APT) was created by a group of experienced blockchain engineers who met while working for Meta. The Fortune 500 company abandoned its blockchain project, so the engineers decided to join forces and create Aptos (APT) to fill the gap.

Aptos (APT) utilises a unique proof-of-stake (POS) consensus mechanism that is built on the Move language. Aptos (APT) also boasts a tokenomic model that rewards holders for their participation in the Aptos (APT) network through staking rewards and transaction fees.

In terms of price action, Aptos (APT) has been on a steady uptrend since the beginning of 2023 – surging from $3.20 to $20 in just a few weeks of trading. The recent surge has been attributed to Bitcoin (BTC) pumping and fresh capital recognising Aptos’s (APT) potential.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a decentralised launchpad for new startups that utilises four distinct key features:

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) uses the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain to facilitate the secure launch and management of startup projects. This ensures that all transactions are secure, transparent, and immutable.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) enables investors to buy and sell fractionalised non-fungible tokens (NFTs) rather than traditional shares. This way, investors can buy into a project at any level, no matter how small or large their investment may be.

The ORBN token serves as the foundation of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). Possessing it grants exclusive perks, such as lower trading fees, early access to new NFTs, governance rights, and additional benefits.

There is no middleman or central authority needed to authorise transactions on Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). All transactions are facilitated through smart contracts, which ensures that all users follow the same terms and conditions.

The presale for ORBN tokens is currently underway, and investors have been rushing to get in on the action. This has driven up the price of ORBN by more than 1400%, and it is expected to continue moving higher as more investors become aware of the project.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) is the world’s first and largest cryptocurrency. It was created by a mysterious individual or group of individuals known as Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009. Since then, Bitcoin (BTC) has become an important asset class and arguably the most popular form of digital currency.

In 2021, Bitcoin (BTC) surged to its all-time high of nearly $69,000 per coin, driven by increased institutional adoption and broader acceptance of cryptocurrency as an asset class. However, the poor economic conditions caused Bitcoin (BTC) to recently hit lows of $15,600.

The good news is that Bitcoin (BTC) is starting to smash through resistance levels and appears poised to continue higher. All eyes are on Bitcoin (BTC) and whether it can reach new all-time highs in the coming months.

If Bitcoin (BTC) continues to climb, the whole crypto space will benefit from the increased attention — and that includes Aptos (APT) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN).

Find Out More About The Orbeon Protocol Presale

Website: https://orbeonprotocol.com/

Presale: https://presale.orbeonprotocol.com/register

Telegram: https://t.me/OrbeonProtocol

Sponsored

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido