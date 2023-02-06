Aptos & Shiba Inu among top performers: Big Eyes Coin maintain strong presale

By EWN • 06 February 2023 • 10:00

Cryptocurrency’s outburst into the world of finance since its creation 14 years ago is a reflection of the technological advancements in the world which have more or less crept into our lives knowingly or otherwise. With the exponential growth and popularity, cryptocurrency has had in recent times, it is without a doubt that it has been marred by many controversies while reaching new milestones at the same time.

After the events of November 2022, when the crash of FTX caused many currencies to nosedive to oblivion leaving investors in a state of despair and the market scrambling to stay afloat, it appears that the crypto market is gradually dusting itself up with experts even indicating that the crypto market has made a significant turnaround and been bullish at the very outset of 2023 and would continue to do so. And with tokens like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) entering the market as well as good performances by Aptos (APT) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the crypto market is far more likely to meet investor expectations in the months to come.

Aptos, making mega gains

Aptos (APT) is a layer-1 blockchain built to increase the number of transactions per second (tps) and with the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) employed by APT, transaction speed could reach up to 150k tps.

Over the past 30 days, investors have been scramming for their piece of Aptos as its price has surged by nearly 320%. At the time of writing, Aptos was priced at $16.77 and was trading with a volume of $876 million with a market capitalization of $2.6 billion.

Experts suggest that APT’s skyrocketing growth is attributed to the continued upgrading of its network giving Aptos an indication of a bullish rally for the foreseeable future.

Shiba Inu: Canine domination

Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second largest meme-token in the crypto market, has been making very healthy gains over the past 30 days as it rose by 50%. At the time of writing, Shiba Inu had outperformed its meme token counterpart Dogecoin (DOGE) to become the 5th highest-trending cryptocurrency in the market over the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu, which currently sits 14th in the cryptocurrency rankings, had a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $640 million.

It is investors’ strong belief that Shiba Inu will continue to explode as the year unfolds, alongside similar coins like Big Eyes Coin.

Big Eyes Coin, with Big Eyes on the prize

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is certainly living up to its hype as it has now raised over $22 million in pre-sales. Reportedly one of the most successful pre-sales in the last two years for any cryptocurrency. After a successful promotion which came to a close on 3rd February where investors could use the code LAUNCHBIGEYES200 to enhance their earnings by 200%, Big Eyes Coin looks to capitalise by offering a variety of benefits and fun activities for investors to be a part of.

The community-owned Decentralised Finance (DeFi) meme token which has been built on the Ethereum Network, offers community engagement activities that provide investors access to content and events through Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT).

Big Eyes Coin’s sustainable ambition of saving the planet’s marine life has been widely accepted by investors as its plans to hold 5% of the total token supply to be donated to several ocean-saving charities. Big Eyes Coin also plans to use its Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus to eliminate crypto mining, one of the key functions in cryptocurrency but one that causes serious impacts on the atmosphere.

With the roadmap detailed in its whitepaper, one could conclude that Big Eyes Coin is on a path toward becoming a meme coin to watch out for in 2023.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

