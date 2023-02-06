UPDATE: At least 139 dead and 800 injured in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation Close
Trending:

Are you at a loose end on Valentine’s Day?

By Anna Ellis • 06 February 2023 • 13:38

Are you at a loose end on Valentine's Day? Image: KieferPix / Shutterstock.com.

If you are wondering where to take your better half for Valentine’s Day for a quality 3-course evening meal with live entertainment then Triple A has the answer.

The Triple A animal charity invites you to a special Valentine’s dinner at the beautiful Bo-Banus restaurant in Marbella. All profits will go to support the 500 animals of the Triple A Animal Shelter.

For more information or to book your 8:00.PM table email: [email protected], [email protected] or call (+34) 666 162 999 or (+34) 622 910 214.

The Bo-Banus restaurant is located at Avda Jose Banus, Puerto Banus, Edif Gray D’Albion, 1st floor (next to the port entrance).

Asociacion de Amigos de Animales Abandonados Triple A is an officially registered, non-profit animal charity association with number 02604 in Registro de Asociaciones de Junta de Andalucia.

The charity is supported by the Marbella Town Hall, which provides the site their refuge is built on, electricity, and an annual financial contribution. However, the charity mainly survives through membership fees, donations, sponsors and fundraising events, etc.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

Continue Reading