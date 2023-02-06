Are you at a loose end on Valentine’s Day?

The Triple A animal charity invites you to a special Valentine’s dinner at the beautiful Bo-Banus restaurant in Marbella. All profits will go to support the 500 animals of the Triple A Animal Shelter.

For more information or to book your 8:00.PM table email: [email protected], [email protected] or call (+34) 666 162 999 or (+34) 622 910 214.

The Bo-Banus restaurant is located at Avda Jose Banus, Puerto Banus, Edif Gray D’Albion, 1st floor (next to the port entrance).

Asociacion de Amigos de Animales Abandonados Triple A is an officially registered, non-profit animal charity association with number 02604 in Registro de Asociaciones de Junta de Andalucia.

The charity is supported by the Marbella Town Hall, which provides the site their refuge is built on, electricity, and an annual financial contribution. However, the charity mainly survives through membership fees, donations, sponsors and fundraising events, etc.