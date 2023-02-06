Axarquía NIBS: News in Brief from the Axarquía region

By Betty Henderson • 06 February 2023 • 13:50

Your weekly newsflash from the Axarquía region. Photo credit: Nathan Danks / shutterstock.com

Carnival craze

Towns across Axarquía are preparing for some of the most vibrant days on the calendar. Torre del Mar’s carnival will begin on Friday, February 11, Almuñécar’s begins on Friday, February 17, the same date as Torrox’s with Nerja’s one day earlier.

Humanitarian recognised

The regional government has recognised a Rincón de La Victoria resident for the 2022 Human Rights and Solidarity award. Christian Jongeneel, head of charity Brazadas Solidarias, received the award for his incredible international fundraising through watersports challenges and events.

Walking wonder

More than 50 avid hikers got out into Axarquía’s countryside on the first walk of the season with AMD Almuñéca sports club on a 12 kilometre walk from Vélez-Málaga and Arenas. The next walk will take place on Sunday, February 19.

Tragic accidents

Tributes have poured in for the victims of two fatal traffic incidents which took place over the weekend. An elderly man and woman were killed in a hit-and-run incident near Almayate and a cyclist died after being hit by a motorcyclist.

Refugee rescue

A total of 52 migrants were rescued from a dinghy off the shore near Vélez-Málaga at dawn on Thursday, February 2. The 52 adults were all in good health and were brought by rescue teams to authorities at Malaga’s port.

Endurance feat

Young athletes put their skills to the test in a duathlon in Nerja on Sunday, February 5. The sun shoneon athletes as they embarked on a five kilometre run, 20 kilometre bike ride, finishing with another 2.5 kilometre sprint.