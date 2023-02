BREAKING: Another Premier League manager bites the dust

By Chris King • 06 February 2023 • 15:51

Another Premier League manager bites the dust

English Premier League Leeds United have fired their manager Jesse Marsch.

English Premier League side Leeds United have sacked their American manager Jesse Marsch today, Monday, February 6. The club has gone seven games without a win and is languishing near the foot of the table. Leeds confirmed the news on their official Twitter profile just a few minutes ago.

#LUFC can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 6, 2023

The last straw was obviously the 1-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest yesterday, Sunday 5. A string of terrible results probably gave the Elland Road hierarchy no other option as they try to salvage their season and survival in the top flight. They are without a win since early November 2022.

Marsch joined Leeds from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig less than one year ago, replacing Marcelo Bielsa. The 49-year-old kept them in the Premier League thanks to a vital victory on the final day of the season.

It is rumoured that Carlos Corberan, the 39-year-old current manager of West Bromwich Albion could be considered for the vacant job. He was at Leeds previously as a coach with the U23 players, and last season led Huddersfield Town into the Championship play-offs.

