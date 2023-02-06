By Imran Khan • 06 February 2023 • 9:44

BREAKING NEWS: Global leaders offer support to Turkey and Syria after tragic earthquake.

Turkey´s neighbours along with global leaders offer to send immediate assistance to help with rescue efforts. after the deadly earthquake

Several countries around the world have offered to send immediate assistance after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria on Monday, February 6.

Global leaders expressed their grief after hundreds of people lost their lives, adding that they were ready to help were mobilizing their resources for the rescue efforts.

The Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote in a tweet “Greece is mobilizing its resources and will assist immediately … (we are) deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake disaster”.

Deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake disaster in Türkiye and Syria. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the victims and our thoughts are with all the people affected. Greece is mobilizing its resources and will assist immediately. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) February 6, 2023

UK´s foreign secretary James Cleverly also took to Twitter and said, “Tragic loss of life in the Türkiye and Syria earthquake. Our condolences go to the families of those who died and our thoughts are with the survivors. The UK stands ready to provide assistance.”

Tragic loss of life in the Türkiye and Syria earthquake. Our condolences go to the families of those who died and our thoughts are with the survivors. The UK stands ready to provide assistance. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) February 6, 2023

The Israeli president Isaac Herzog offered help in a message on Twitter, adding: “The State of Israel is always ready to send aid by any means possible. Our hearts go out to the families and Turkish people who are grieving at this painful time.”

İsrail halkı adına, dün gece Türkiye'de yaşanan deprem felaketi nedeniyle derin üzüntülerimi bildiririm. Yaşanan can kayıpları nedeniyle Cumhurbaşkanı @RTErdogan ve Türk halkına başsağlığı diliyorum. — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) February 6, 2023

The impact of the earthquake was also felt in Egypt´s capital Cairo as well as other parts of the country. Despite having tensions in the past with Turkey, Egypt’s, foreign minister made a statement and offered help to both the countries affected by the quake.

Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Advisor has also been reported by Associated Press to have spoken with Turkish officials and has informed that the United States is also ready to provide help with the rescue efforts. Sullivan said, ” The US is profoundly concerned by today’s destructive earthquake” in Turkey and Syria.

He added, “I have been in touch with Turkish officials to relay that we stand ready to provide any and all needed assistance. We will continue to closely monitor the situation in coordination with (Turkey)”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also took to twitter to express his support and said, “We send our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. At this time, we stand by the friendly Turkish people and are ready to provide the necessary assistance.”

Висловлюю щирі співчуття Президенту @RTErdogan, 🇹🇷 народу й родинам загиблих через землетрус на південному сході 🇹🇷. Бажаю швидкого одужання всім постраждалим. У цей складний час ми будемо поруч із 🇹🇷 народом. Готові надати необхідну допомогу для подолання наслідків катастрофи. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 6, 2023

