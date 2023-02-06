BREAKING NEWS: Tsunami warning withdrawn in Italy after earthquake in Turkey and Syria

By Imran Khan • 06 February 2023 • 8:27

Tsunami warning withdrawn in Italy after earthquake in Turkey, Syria.

Authorities in Italy have withdrawn a tsunami warning after a magnitude 7.9 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria

A tsunami warning issued by authorities in Italy on Monday, February 6 has been withdrawn after it had been raised for the country´s southern coast, following the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The Civil Protection Department of Italy had earlier also issued a statement asking people to move away from the coastal regions, as the earthquake hit during the early hours on Monday, but was later withdrawn, as per Reuters.

Authorities had also halted trains services in the regions of Sicily, Calabria, and Apulia temporarily as a precaution, which has now been resumed this morning.

At least 300 people have been reported dead after the tragic earthquake in central Turkey and northwest Syria, as major rescue operations are underway in the regions after several buildings have collapsed.

