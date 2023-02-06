British heavyweight star Anthony Joshua announces ring return

By Simon Smedley • 06 February 2023 • 18:47

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua. Huw Fairclough/Shutterstock.com

British heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua has announced his ring comeback.

Joshua will go toe-to-toe with Jermaine Franklin in a bout confirmed for April 1 in London.

The Brit has been out of action since suffering back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

His career was reportedly hanging in the balance as a result.

However, Joshua will now take on Franklin on April 1 at The O2 in the capital, with the American having lost in his last fight against Joshua’s long-term rival Dillian Whyte in 2022.

Weighing up the the fight, Joshua said: “I’m looking forward to stepping back into the ring on April 1 at The O2 in London.

“Mentally and physically I feel ready.

“I want to put on a show and impress my coach as he has high standards.

“Franklin has a good style and a great attitude, which he has shown in recent fights.”

Joshua, aged 33, has now linked up with esteemed trainer Derrick James after that move was announced in January.

The Brit will hope this transition brings about the improvement he’s been seeking inside the ring, with his career facing an uncertain trajectory as things stand.

The two-time world champion was first stunned by Andy Ruiz in his first professional defeat in 2019, and despite avenging that loss, back-to-back losses against Usyk have dented his reputation considerably.

James, aged 51, is one of the most respected boxing coaches in the world and boasts an impressive CV to date.

The American was voted The Ring’s Trainer of the Year in 2017 and boasts an impressive stable of fighters under his tutelage.

