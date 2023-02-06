Burns Night bonanza as Royal British Legion groups raise more than €500 for Elche Children’s Home

By Betty Henderson • 06 February 2023 • 11:13

Royal British Legion members from across the Costa Blanca were well-dressed for the occasion of Burns Night. Photo credit: Hamish McConnachie (via Facebook)

MEMBERS of the Royal British Legion in the neighbouring region of Alicante raised an incredible sum for Elche Children’s Home while returning to their roots with a Burns Night celebration on Wednesday, January 25.

Ex-members of the armed forces, their families and supporters from the Alicante branch of the Royal British Legion came together for the celebration which was held in Santa Faz, near Alicante.

The venue was beautifully decorated for the occasion with Scottish flags and Burns Night decorations. As well as enjoying a social celebration, guests raised a huge €505 for Elche Children’s Home during the evening.

Groups from across the region got involved in the evening with Pipe Major Brian Day from the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums providing excellent bagpipe music to put guests in the spirit. Master of Ceremonies Hamish McConnachie addressed the haggis during a traditional ceremony before guests tucked in.

Guests enjoyed the merriment all evening, taking to Facebook to thank organisers with messages like, “A truly superb evening , for the first time ever since living in Spain, I felt homesick, probably just nostalgia”.