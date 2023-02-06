Can you help Carly Lesley and her family?

Carly confirmed: “As a parent, there is nothing that can ever prepare you to hear the words that your child has cancer, it’s heartbreaking, to say the least. Reggie was transferred from our local Hospital to Great Ormand Street (GOSH) within 48 hours where he is currently receiving treatment.”

“There will never be enough words to express our gratitude to GOSH they truly are amazing, the doctors and nurses go above and beyond every day for Reggie and the children going through this awful illness, but to continue the work they do saving many children lives and making the huge difference they make every day to families they need as much support as possible.”

“They really are angels of the earth and that is why I am running the London marathon in April 2023, because you never know when you are going to need them and every penny counts to making a huge difference to all the amazing, brave children that are being treated there, please donate whatever you can to help, thank you.”

Reggie continues to fight leukaemia and continues his treatment at GOSH. This year we are getting right behind Reggie’s mum, Carly who is running the London Marathon for GOSH.

Reggie’s treatment is gruelling but they approach it with positivity, humour and smiles on their faces and now Carly is adding tough marathon training to her list of things to do.

Carly never thought she’d need the help of Great Ormand Street and as parents, we hope and pray that we never need to call on them. But we are lucky to have such a pioneering children’s hospital in the UK Even a spare £1 can help keep this fabulous facility going. If you can spare a few pence please donate.

To donate CLICK HERE or head to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Carly-Lesley