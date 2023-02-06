Costa Blanca South NIBS: News in Brief from the Costa Blanca South region

By Betty Henderson • 06 February 2023 • 10:36

Your weekly news briefing from the Costa Blanca South region. Photo credit: Alex Tihonovs / shutterstock.com

n

The internet has been awash with praise for Spain’s next Eurovision contestant, chosen at the finals of Benidorm Fest competition, who actually hails from Elche! 34-year-old Blanca Paloma will perform along with her electric flamenco group at the contest in Liverpool.

Helping hand

Local charity, HELP Vega Baja have launched an appeal for a new volunteer to moderate and administer their Facebook page ‘HELP CARERS CONNECT’ which supports carers in the area. Anyone interested can get in touch by email: [email protected]

Business bonus

Elche City Council have announced a funding boost for businesses who open up on the newly refurbished Calle Olegario Domarco Sellés. The street received an investment of nearly €500,000 to pedestrianise it and improve residents’ quality of life.

Sunny outlook

A fun and friendly local singing group is inviting all music lovers to get involved. The Sunshine Singers rehearse every Thursday from 3pm-5pm at the Sports Complex in La Marina. The social group is welcoming and does not require auditions.

Schooling success

Torrevieja is famous for its incredible diversity, including in education, and a local school was recently selected as the second-best public school in the country. The CEIP Ciudad del Mar reached the prestigious position in the list of 28,458 schools.

Teerrific donation

Sunny Corner Golf Society handed over a cheque worth €850 to Elche Children’s Home last week. The money was raised during the group’s December golf day last year. Representatives from the children’s home thanked the golfers for their generosity.