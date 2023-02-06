UPDATE: At least 139 dead and 800 injured in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation Close
By Anna Ellis • 06 February 2023 • 17:08

Do you want to work in the new IKEA Almeria shop? Image: monticello / Shutterstock.com.

If you are you passionate about new challenges and working in a team and retail and home decoration are your forte, then IKEA is waiting for you!

IKEA is finally heading to Almeria, opening the new XS format shop in the summer of 2023.

They are looking for the best talent for their teams in different areas. They are offering full-time opportunities in logistics (replenishment, order preparation, procurement, etc.), customer relations (checkouts and exchanges & returns), IKEA food (production, restaurant, bistro, Swedish shop) and sales (kitchens, bedrooms, living rooms, etc.).

Over the next three years, the company will open new points of contact with different proximity formats in about 30 cities around the world, several of them in Spain. One of them will be the XS shop in the city of Almeria.

If you want to join the IKEA Almeria team, now is the time!

For more information or to apply head to: /ikea.avature.net/

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

