Do you want to work in the new IKEA Almeria shop?

IKEA is finally heading to Almeria, opening the new XS format shop in the summer of 2023.

They are looking for the best talent for their teams in different areas. They are offering full-time opportunities in logistics (replenishment, order preparation, procurement, etc.), customer relations (checkouts and exchanges & returns), IKEA food (production, restaurant, bistro, Swedish shop) and sales (kitchens, bedrooms, living rooms, etc.).

Over the next three years, the company will open new points of contact with different proximity formats in about 30 cities around the world, several of them in Spain. One of them will be the XS shop in the city of Almeria.

If you want to join the IKEA Almeria team, now is the time!

For more information or to apply head to: /ikea.avature.net/