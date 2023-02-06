UPDATE: At least 139 dead and 800 injured in Turkey and Syria after enormous earthquake causes devastation Close
Elche to represent Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest

By Anna Ellis • 06 February 2023 • 13:13

Elche's mayor, Carlos Gonzalez, and Eurovision singer, Blanca Paloma. Image: Elche City Council.

Eurovision fans will be delighted to hear that Elche is representing Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest later this year.

Elche’s mayor, Carlos Gonzalez, has described the Eurovision singer, Blanca Paloma, as: “A woman with talent, creativity, intelligence, sensitivity and commitment”. He also stressed that she has become “a cultural and musical reference that will give a lot of visibility to the city”.

“She has made it happen. Elche will represent Spain at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 this May in Liverpool, in the United Kingdom.”

Blanca will be signing “Ea, Ea”, a particular family lullaby that fuses flamenco with electronic music.

The artist from Elche swept the EuroFest final in Benidorm with her flamenco proposal in homage to her grandmother, Carmen.

Blanca won the consensus of both the professional jury and the popular vote, leaving Agoney and Vicco a long way behind. Blanca Paloma scored 169 points, 24 points ahead of Agoney, the second choice and one of the favourites (145) and 40 points ahead of Vicco (129), who came third.

Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

