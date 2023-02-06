Elon Musk considering charging brands $1000 per month to stay verified on Twitter

By Chris King • 06 February 2023 • 0:56
One of the main measures that have been implemented on the social network Twitter since billionaire Elon Musk took control of the company is that verified profiles will have to pay.
This not only applies to personal accounts, but also to corporate accounts. According to internal messages that The Information had access to, Twitter is about to launch a new payment plan option for companies or brands that want to keep their golden verification badge. Until now, this was free if they were notable or important.
Elon Musk’s plans include charging business accounts $1,000 a month (about €930) if they want to remain verified. In addition, any account affiliated with a larger corporate account will cost an additional $50 (€46) a month, added the news outlet.
Twitter is calling for the Verified for Organisations programme, and it seems that brands are now being contacted to join the new programme. If companies refuse to pay, they will lose their golden badge and look like any other unverified Twitter user. It is not yet known when it will come into effect.
It does not appear that this new subscription scheme will apply to media companies, which would run the risk of fake accounts appearing and impersonating them, possibly leading to the spreading of fake news.
