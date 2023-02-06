Employment excellence in Elche as city records lowest unemployment rate in over a decade

By Betty Henderson • 06 February 2023 • 10:51

An employment office in Elche. The city recorded the lowest unemployment figures in more than a decade. Photo credit: Ajuntament d’Elx

ELCHE City Council announced that the city recorded the best employment data in a decade during 2022 in a press conference on Saturday, February 5. In the announcement, City Mayor, Carlos González, said that 2023 figures were already headed in the right direction.

The figures include the largest ever Social Security register, with 84,793 people paying into the system. Similarly, the lowest unemployment figures in a decade were registered, with 20,752 people of working age unemployed.

The excellent data means that employment has grown by 26 per cent since the economic crisis of 2008 hit, with the city having the most economically active population in around 20 years. Unemployment in the city has similarly been falling constantly since the employment crisis of 2012 when 36,744 people were registered as unemployed.

González expressed his satisfaction with the figures saying, “These figures are not a coincidence. They are proof of the dynamism of Elche, the strength of our local economy, businesspeople and workers”.

He also highlighted the success of the city in spite of other national and regional employment trends.