By Chris King • 06 February 2023 • 1:33

Image of German Leopard 2 tanks. Credit: Wikipedia - By Bundeswehr-Fotos - originally posted to Flickr as Leopard 2 A5, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=11586260

Kevin Kuhnert, t he Secretary General of the SPD voiced his concern about the silence of Germany’s partners in the EU on the supply of tanks to Kyiv.

Kevin Kuhnert, the Secretary General of Germany’s ruling coalition Social Democratic Party (SPD), has lamented the sudden silence of their European partners over supplying tanks to Ukraine. He expressed his concerns during an interview on Sunday, February 5, with the ZDF TV channel.

“In the past few weeks, sometimes it seemed that everyone wants to supply tanks, only Germany does not. Now we see that Germany has taken on specific obligations, that a tank company will indeed be delivered, but suddenly it has become very quiet around us”, he emphasised.

He pointed out that many European partners of the FRG have not yet undertaken any specific commitments to supply tanks to Kyiv. Kuhnert stressed that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius are negotiating almost every day, especially with partners in the EU on this issue.

“I must say that everything that is needed for these two tank divisions, the promised battalions, is now being assembled in separate parts so that it can actually be sent to Ukraine”, the politician continued.

He specified that equipment and especially ammunition is limited. “This is not some kind of large warehouse of goods, where everything would be ready, but someone refuses to deliver it. There are low stocks”, Kunert summed up.

Spiegel magazine reported that the German government, after deciding to send tanks to Kyiv, is actively trying to convince other countries to take a concrete part in the supply of military equipment to Ukraine. So far though, there have been practically no commitments from European partners they explained.

According to Kunert, the German government “launched an active diplomatic offensive” to carry out the planned delivery of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, as reported by tass.ru.

However, the news outlet indicated that both the Office of the Federal Chancellor and the German Ministry of Defence harbour growing doubts that their plans to send equipment to Kyiv, as announced by Scholz, can still be implemented, due to the lack of supply commitments from other European partners.

On January 25, the German government confirmed that it would send 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and also issued permission to other countries to re-export these vehicles.

According to German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, the Leopard 2 tanks will not be sent to Ukraine “until the end of March.” Britain, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, and France, also announced their intention to provide Western-made tanks to Kyiv. Ukraine expects to receive up to 140 tanks from 12 states as the first batch.

