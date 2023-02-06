Infanta Sofia will follow older sister Princess Leonor to Atlantic College in Wales

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 February 2023 • 15:24
Princess Leonora and Infanta Sofia - Image Zixia / Shutterstock.com
Infanta Sofia will be attending “the International Baccalaureate study program of the educational institution United World Schools at UWC Atlantic College in Wales, United Kingdom” according to a statement released by the royal household.
According to news site LaVanguardia the course is a two-part programme that will see her graduate in 2025 having completed courses in creativity, sport, community services and nature.
The 16-year-old will move to the residence within the college at the end of August with her courses and accommodation costing around £74,000 (€82,700).
Atlantic College is a co-ed school with a good reputation for the quality of its education, facilities and extra-curriculum activities. It is also known to run a tight ship with strict rules.
Once she completes her studies she will move onto Spain´s military academy and later university.
Infanta Sofia will have big shoes to fill now that she is to follow older sister Princess Leonor to Atlantic College in Wales.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
