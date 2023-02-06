Nike axe Man U star Mason Greenwood despite the dropping of sex charges

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 February 2023 • 16:48

Mason Greenwood - Image Daykung / Shutterstock.com

Sportswear company Nike has confirmed that they have dropped the Manchester United star Mason Greenwood.

A statement sent to the Mirror newspaper on Monday, February 6 confirmed that: “Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete.”

It is understood that one of the reasons for the decision is the failure by Greenwood to adhere to the terms of his sponsorship deal.

The player had been suspended by his club following rape allegations, however, these were dropped on Thursday last week following new evidence. He was due to face trial in November for one count of attempted rape, a count of assault and repeatedly engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour.

As a result of the charges Greenwood was dropped by most of his sponsors and was removed from the FIFA football games, however, Manchester United have yet to take action saying they will now conduct their own internal investigation.

The club, with whom he is contracted until June 2025, said in a statement: “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

“The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

A statement issued by the Crown Prosecution Service last week said: “In these circumstances, we are under a duty to stop the case. We have explained our decision to all parties.

“We would always encourage any potential victims to come forward and report to police and we will prosecute wherever our legal test is met.”

Greenwood, who found himself becoming increasingly isolated, said in a statement released on his behalf, said: “I am relieved this matter is now over. I would like to thank my family, loved ones and friends for their support.”

Despite the case being dropped by the CPS, the saga is not over for Greenwood with Nike confirming that he no longer represents the brand and his club now undertaking their own internal review.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.