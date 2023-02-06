Orwellian law introduced in Russia as DNA to be collected from all suspects

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 February 2023 • 11:31
DNA Swab ' Image Andrey Popov / Shuterstock.com
The move reported by the Russian news agency TASS on Monday, February 6 sees the existing law that required DNA to be taken from those convicted of serious and sex-related crimes upgraded.
There is some suggestion that once rehabilitated or not found guilty that individuals will be able to apply to have the information destroyed, however, they believe this is unlikely given the process involved.
Not only are people suspicious of the government currently, but the administrative process is also said to be sufficiently bureaucratic to make this near impossible.
The law allows for the Investigative Committee to conduct mandatory genomic registration and for that information to be shared with other state authorities.
The law, that DNA to be collected from all suspects in Russia, comes into effect 90 days after its official publication, adding further to the paranoia that is gripping the country following its invasion of Ukraine.
