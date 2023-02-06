By Imran Khan • 06 February 2023 • 10:10

Police in Spain investigate a case of gender violence after man allegedly murdered his partner. Photo by Juan-Carlos-L.-Ruiz Shutterstock.com

The Guardia Civil in Spain is looking for a man alleged of murdering his partner in a case of gender violence after the victim was found with blows to the head

An investigation has been launched by the Guardia Civil in Spain related to a case of gender violence after a woman was found dead in Galicia.

According to the Guardia Civil, the incident took place in Baiona, Pontevedra, after a woman was found dead with injuries to her head at the door of her home.

The body of the victim was discovered after officials arrived at the scene of the crime, and have reported that the incident took place at 9.10 pm on Sunday, February 5.

Police have now started a search operation to find the man, who they claim is the former partner of the victim as the main suspect in a murder investigation.

As per reports in LaSexta, authorities have confirmed that the case is being investigated as gender violence

Guardia Civil has also confirmed that an investigation into the case is being carried out jointly with the local police.

___________________________________________________________

