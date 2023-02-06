UPDATE: Dive search specialist disputes police river theory in Nicola Bulley case

The theory comes as a search of the area yields no sight of the missing woman, however, social media posts show her throwing the ball for her spaniel Willow moments before she disappeared. Bulley was last seen wearing an ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket, a black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat, tight-fitting jeans and green wellies, heavy winter clothing that when wet could have weighed her down. Superintendent Sally Riley said they do not expect t foul play and will continue their search for Bulley in the 15-foot (3-metre) deep waters of the river. She added: “I’m not aware of a dog ball being retrieved but it’s possible that a ball could have rolled down the steep bank close to the edge of the water and Ms Bulley was bending down to pick it up. “What she was wearing could also be a factor. “I don’t wish to speculate but the facts are that she was wearing a quilted, ankle-length gilet, which is a big coat, and underneath that there was another coat and then under that coat more clothing. “She was also wearing ankle-length wellingtons. One would assume they fill with water when someone enters a river so all of that clothing is heavy, particularly on someone who is of slight build and only 5 foot three.” The search will continue today with divers scouring the river bed for signs of the missing woman. 16:30 (February 3) – Dog walker Nicola Bulley who seemingly disappeared into thin air days ago after going missing is now thought to have fallen into a local river according to an update from police.