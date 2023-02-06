Premier League charges Manchester City with breaking financial rules

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 06 February 2023 • 12:58

Roberto Mancini (Past Manchester City manager) - Image Sbonsi / Shutterstock.com

The Premier League has charged title chasers Manchester City with breaking financial rules governing professional football clubs.

The Premier League is understood to have opened an investigation into the allegations in March 2019 according to Sky News on Monday, February 6.

The allegations are said to relate to the breaking of UEFA´s rules on manager and player remuneration and revenue declarations, as well as profitability and sustainability and cooperation with Premier League investigations.

An independent commission is carrying out the investigation that is looking into the period from the 2009/10 season through until the 2017/18 season.

UEFA rules require that clubs declare “in utmost good faith “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position.” This includes revenue from sponsorships as well as general operating costs and it is these declarations that are said to form the basis of the investigation.

The second set of charges relates to the remuneration of the team manager and is said to involve the period during which Roberto Mancini was in charge. Those charges also cover player remuneration during the same period.

The final allegation is that Manchester City broke UEFA´s financial fair play regulations between 2013/14 and 2017/18. That resulted in the club being suspended from European football in 2020 but was subsequently overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

The final allegations relate to transgressions of the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules from 2015/16 to 2017/18 and the failure to cooperate with the investigation since 2018.

If Manchester City is found guilty by the Premier League of the charges of breaking financial rules, the club is likely to face significant sanctions that could see the club fined, docked points or even relegated as was the case with Glasgow Rangers.

