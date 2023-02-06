Spain legend Ramos linked with shock return to national football team

By Simon Smedley • 06 February 2023 • 18:24

Sergio Ramos in action for PSG. ph.FAB/Shutterstock.com

Spain legend Sergio Ramos has been linked with a potential shock return to the national team for their upcoming European Championship qualifiers.

It’s almost two years since PSG defender Ramos made an appearance for Spain’s first-team.

That came in a World Cup qualifier, after which he was left at home by Luis Enrique for the recent tournament in Qatar.

Ramos has been in good form for PSG and it’s led to a meeting with current Spain boss Luis de la Fuente, who is believed to be considering offering 36-year-old Ramos a route back into the national fold.

According to the Sun, Ramos will meet with the Spain boss this week to discuss a potential inclusion in their Euros qualifiers squad.

The national team will face off with Norway and Scotland next month.

Ramos once stated: “I will never leave Spain, it is Spain that left me. I have always said I aim to play until I am 40.”

Ramos is the country’s all-time most capped player, with 180 appearances to date, yet missed their recent World Cup tilt last month.

Despite his exclusion, the ex-Real Madrid hero did not announce his retirement from the international stage and has reportedly worked hard to return to the squad.

Ramos has made 28 appearances in all competitions for the Parisian outfit this year and has helped them ensure their place at the summit of the Ligue 1 table.

The defender was part of the Spanish national teams that won the World Cup in 2010 and two Euros Championships in 2008 and 2012.

Ramos is also Spain’s joint-tenth all-time top goalscorer with 23 goals and will be hoping to close the gap on Emilio Butragueño – who has three strikes more.

